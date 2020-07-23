57,757 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSE FND traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,939. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.16.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $68,493,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,065,489 shares of company stock valued at $309,803,380 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

