6,148 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,947,000 after acquiring an additional 819,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

NYSE HON traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $154.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day moving average is $152.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

