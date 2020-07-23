6,393 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $59.40. 2,743,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,588,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 138.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

