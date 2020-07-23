$64.96 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce sales of $64.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.40 million and the lowest is $62.51 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $63.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $280.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.60 million to $283.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $292.27 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $298.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LINC. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. 4,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $155.79 million, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.83. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

