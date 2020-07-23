736,131 Shares in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 736,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $6,430,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Comstock Resources by 63.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 75,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Comstock Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRK. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

