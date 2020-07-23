7,630 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,692. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.02. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

