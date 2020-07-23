8,455 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,134. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

