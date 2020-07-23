AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AAON. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AAON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $53,455.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,993.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 36,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $2,030,572.25. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,514. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $13,364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after buying an additional 61,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 677.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 59,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $58.70. 6,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,964. AAON has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

