AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.00

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 6309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get AAON alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.74.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other AAON news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 29,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,607,172.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,077,805.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514 over the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.