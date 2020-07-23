AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.87 million.

NYSE AIR opened at $19.01 on Thursday. AAR has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

