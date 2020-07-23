Abbot Financial Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.6% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Novartis by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 138,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 345,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 211.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,035. The company has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

