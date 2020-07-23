Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

FedEx stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,611. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,096.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

