Abbot Financial Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 36,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,503. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

