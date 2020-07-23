Abbot Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after purchasing an additional 348,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,878,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $402,735,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 592,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485,622. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

