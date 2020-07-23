Abbot Financial Management Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $5,418,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $843.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

Shares of SHOP traded down $17.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $939.48. 77,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $893.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,074.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.