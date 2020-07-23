Abbot Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 105.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 249,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

