Abbot Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $206.55. 2,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $205.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.