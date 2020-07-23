Abbot Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

AIG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. 104,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,599. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

