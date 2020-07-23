Abbot Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,943,941. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

