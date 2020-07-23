Abbot Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after buying an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $877,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.58. 63,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

