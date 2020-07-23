Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 41.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,315. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

