Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 7,173 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 443,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 194,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 82.2% during the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 630,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 284,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 1,088,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,360,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26, a PEG ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.