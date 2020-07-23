Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $203.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,266. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

