Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Reduced by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.9% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after purchasing an additional 616,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,243. The company has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

