Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.25. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 94,628 shares.

AXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 169,916 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

