Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.25. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 94,628 shares.
AXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
