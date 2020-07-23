AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 86,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 220,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adrian Adams bought 100,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.69 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 72,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,751. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

