ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stake Cut by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in ACNB were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACNB by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.04. ACNB Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACNB shares. ValuEngine upgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut ACNB from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

