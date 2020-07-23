Acute Angle Cloud 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.66 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, CoinTiger and HADAX. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $20.66 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,595.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.52 or 0.02860902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.29 or 0.02493737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00470607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00760444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00067125 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00665878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014451 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.