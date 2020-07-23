ADAMANT Messenger Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $827,912.96 and $227.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027688 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,805,670 coins and its circulating supply is 84,663,660 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.