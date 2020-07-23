Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Trading 2.9% Higher

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07, 145,322 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,196,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Dawson James raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 140.34%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. Research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,580 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.