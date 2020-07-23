Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Acquires 8,945 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $330,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $149,692,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,739,000 after buying an additional 1,899,548 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.19. 2,525,747 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.