Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,213 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 0.2% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 81,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 53.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 15.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,016. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -234.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.