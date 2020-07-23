Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 130,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 432,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,869. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

