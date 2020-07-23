Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Sells 401 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after buying an additional 8,604,292 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,890,000 after buying an additional 394,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $313,312,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,906. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

