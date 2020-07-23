Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 485.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 203,218 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.52. 1,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,998. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.