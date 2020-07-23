Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 268.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,601 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,964 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.21. 29,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,921. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

