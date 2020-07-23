Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,370 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $443.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

