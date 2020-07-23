Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,038 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $12.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61. The stock has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

