ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.87, approximately 12,425 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 310,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.
ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.35.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 403,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 262,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.
