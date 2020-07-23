ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.87, approximately 12,425 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 310,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 403,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 262,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

