Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Announces Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%.

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.30. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

