Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 561.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,497 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $162,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Shares of BABA traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.39. 773,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $636.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

