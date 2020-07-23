Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for about 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

LNT stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.29. 38,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

