Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Alta Equipment Group worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $654,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of ALTG stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,934. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

