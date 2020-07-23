American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

ACC opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

