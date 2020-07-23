American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.6% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

