AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,577. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

