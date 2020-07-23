Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $239,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Amgen by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 706,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.74. The company had a trading volume of 41,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.77. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

