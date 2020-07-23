Amon (AMN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $505.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Amon has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $679,372.28 and approximately $505.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.18 or 0.05681547 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002924 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00057499 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031337 BTC.

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,640,413 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

