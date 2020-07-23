Analysts Anticipate Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.51. 173,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,613. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $33.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.