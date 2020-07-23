Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

Shares of ON traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 356,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,029,996. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 103.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,510 shares of company stock valued at $130,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

